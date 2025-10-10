Global Pulse: Key Events Shaping Our World Today

The legal efforts of Prince Harry, along with other renowned figures, have hit a legal roadblock as London's High Court ruled out allegations involving the Duchess of Cambridge in their lawsuits against the Daily Mail publisher.

While Peru witnesses political turbulence with Congress's swift removal of President Dina Boluarte over rising crime, NATO readies for its annual nuclear deterrence exercise amid escalating global tensions.

In a noteworthy diplomatic gesture, India plans to reopen its embassy in Kabul. Concurrently, Taiwan is ramping up its defenses against China with the new T-Dome air defense system unveiled by President Lai Ching-te amid continued military pressure from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)