Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Nod: A Call for Democracy in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize highlights the urgent need for a democratic transition in Venezuela. Human Rights Watch urges international governments, including the U.S., to support this change. Machado, a vocal critic of Nicolas Maduro, remains in hiding following her disqualification from the 2024 presidential race.

Updated: 10-10-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:34 IST
  Country:
  • Switzerland

The nomination of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for the Nobel Peace Prize underscores the pressing necessity for democracy in Venezuela, Human Rights Watch emphasized on Friday. The advocacy group is calling on global governments, notably the United States, to play a proactive role in the country's democratic transition.

Maria Corina Machado, barred by Venezuelan courts from challenging President Nicolas Maduro in the 2024 election, currently lives in secrecy. Her selection for the Nobel Prize seeks to pave the way for renewed international backing of Venezuela's democratic evolution, according to Juan Pappier, Human Rights Watch's Americas deputy director, in an interview with Reuters.

Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's potential reaction to Machado's nomination, Pappier suggested that Trump should applaud this recognition of a leader committed to democratic values amidst one of the region's most significant human rights crises. Trump has historically been critical of Maduro, with diplomatic tensions between Washington and Caracas escalating since Trump's recent return to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

