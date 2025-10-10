Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Vows 'PDA Government' on Anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav

On Mulayam Singh Yadav's death anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav pledges to form a 'PDA government' focusing on rights and dignity, uniting backward classes, Dalits, and minorities to protect the Constitution and push for social justice against discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Vows 'PDA Government' on Anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav
On the anniversary of the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated his commitment to establishing a 'PDA government' aimed at securing rights and dignity. Yadav emphasized the importance of unity among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

In a post on X, Yadav expressed heartfelt tributes and vowed to protect the Constitution, which he described as a 'lifesaver' and a 'shield' against various conspiracies aiming to abolish reservation. He stressed the significance of a 'rule of social justice.'

Yadav called for the unity of oppressed communities and pledged to expose those within the PDA who ally with oppressors for self-interest. He aims to collaborate with compassionate individuals to end social discrimination, honoring his father's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

