Security Concerns Force Geert Wilders to Cancel Campaign Appearance

Geert Wilders, the far-right political leader currently topping Dutch election polls, cancelled a scheduled campaign appearance on Friday due to a possible security threat. Wilders announced the cancellation via a social media post citing a Belgian media report which claimed he was among individuals targeted by a group planning attacks on politicians, including the Belgian Prime Minister.

Amid ongoing investigations to verify the credibility of the threat, Wilders stated, 'I am not going anywhere until I know.' He was set to participate in a political debate marking the beginning of the election campaign for the October 29 vote.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed that two suspects were arrested during a police operation, foiling what was believed to be a jihadist-inspired plot against politicians. While the national anti-terrorism agency in the Netherlands has not commented, it is understood that Wilders was on the target list, alongside Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.

