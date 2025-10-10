Left Menu

Security Concerns Force Geert Wilders to Cancel Campaign Appearance

Geert Wilders, a leading far-right political figure in the Netherlands, canceled a campaign event due to a potential security threat. Reports suggest that Wilders was targeted by a group planning jihadist-inspired attacks. The situation is under investigation as authorities assess the veracity of the threats.

Geert Wilders, the far-right political leader currently topping Dutch election polls, cancelled a scheduled campaign appearance on Friday due to a possible security threat. Wilders announced the cancellation via a social media post citing a Belgian media report which claimed he was among individuals targeted by a group planning attacks on politicians, including the Belgian Prime Minister.

Amid ongoing investigations to verify the credibility of the threat, Wilders stated, 'I am not going anywhere until I know.' He was set to participate in a political debate marking the beginning of the election campaign for the October 29 vote.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed that two suspects were arrested during a police operation, foiling what was believed to be a jihadist-inspired plot against politicians. While the national anti-terrorism agency in the Netherlands has not commented, it is understood that Wilders was on the target list, alongside Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

