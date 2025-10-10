Trump's Routine Check-up at Walter Reed: A Closer Look

US President Donald Trump has undergone a 'semiannual physical' examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This visit comes shortly before his planned trip to the Middle East, just days after a new ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had announced the checkup as a 'routine yearly' examination, even though Trump had already completed an annual physical in April. The president, in response to media inquiries, described this as his customary mid-year health assessment.

While Trump's April examination declared him fully fit for office, a recent medical checkup in July revealed he has chronic venous insufficiency. This condition, prevalent in older adults, impedes the efficiency of veins in moving blood. Despite this, Trump, who has lost 9 kg since his 2020 exam, continues to lead an active lifestyle at 79.

(With inputs from agencies.)