Left Menu

Trump's Routine Check-up at Walter Reed: A Closer Look

US President Donald Trump underwent a 'semiannual physical' at Walter Reed Medical Center, despite having an annual checkup in April. The visit was termed routine amid ongoing Middle East travel preparations. Trump reportedly remains fit, with a recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency following a medical checkup in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:12 IST
Trump's Routine Check-up at Walter Reed: A Closer Look
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has undergone a 'semiannual physical' examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This visit comes shortly before his planned trip to the Middle East, just days after a new ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had announced the checkup as a 'routine yearly' examination, even though Trump had already completed an annual physical in April. The president, in response to media inquiries, described this as his customary mid-year health assessment.

While Trump's April examination declared him fully fit for office, a recent medical checkup in July revealed he has chronic venous insufficiency. This condition, prevalent in older adults, impedes the efficiency of veins in moving blood. Despite this, Trump, who has lost 9 kg since his 2020 exam, continues to lead an active lifestyle at 79.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

 Global
2
Court Calls for Clarity on Caste-Based Rally Ban Implementation

Court Calls for Clarity on Caste-Based Rally Ban Implementation

 India
3
FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

 United States
4
Rajasthan's Push for Mental Health Awareness

Rajasthan's Push for Mental Health Awareness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025