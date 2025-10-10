Nobel Peace Prize Drama: Trump Passed Over Despite Support
President Donald Trump was overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize despite lobbying from his supporters and made notable achievements like the Gaza ceasefire and the Abraham Accords. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the award for promoting democratic rights. Trump and his allies criticized the Nobel Committee's decision.
President Donald Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, a decision met with disappointment by his allies. Despite lobbying efforts and claims of significant contributions to peace, including brokering the Gaza ceasefire, the award went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
Machado was recognized for her advocacy of democratic rights in Venezuela, a cause that aligns with Trump's stance against President Nicolas Maduro. The White House expressed discontent, with communications director Steven Cheung accusing the Nobel Committee of prioritizing politics over peace.
While Trump received late nominations for the prize, his achievements like the Abraham Accords were not enough to sway the committee. Critics argue his supporters use the nominations for their political advantage, while supporters claim he deserves recognition for his peace efforts.
