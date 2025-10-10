Left Menu

Former Health Minister Lambasts Andhra Coalition's Healthcare Failures

Ex-YSRCP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini criticizes Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's coalition for turning Aarogyasri into Anarogyasri. Network hospitals, facing Rs 3,000 crore arrears, halt services. Strike by network and PHC doctors continues as healthcare deteriorates. Public healthcare model struggles amidst failed policies and privatisations.

Updated: 10-10-2025 21:47 IST
Former Minister Vidadala Rajini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former YSR Congress Party Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has launched a scathing attack on the ruling coalition government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. She accused the government of transforming the once-successful Aarogyasri healthcare scheme into a debacle, now mockingly referred to as 'Anarogyasri' under current governance.

Rajini highlighted that with overdue payments exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, many network hospitals have ceased operations, refusing to treat patients. Despite her multiple appeals for arrears settlements, the government has remained unresponsive, leading to a collapse in Aarogyasri services unprecedented across other Indian states.

Pointing to past achievements, Rajini noted that the previous YSRCP government had significantly expanded healthcare services, introducing schemes like Arogyasri Aasara and the Family Doctor initiative. As strikes by both network and PHC doctors persist due to administrative neglect, the public's plight intensifies amid government confusion over its healthcare model, vacillating between insurance and hybrid approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

