Former Health Minister Lambasts Andhra Coalition's Healthcare Failures

Former YSR Congress Party Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has launched a scathing attack on the ruling coalition government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. She accused the government of transforming the once-successful Aarogyasri healthcare scheme into a debacle, now mockingly referred to as 'Anarogyasri' under current governance.

Rajini highlighted that with overdue payments exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, many network hospitals have ceased operations, refusing to treat patients. Despite her multiple appeals for arrears settlements, the government has remained unresponsive, leading to a collapse in Aarogyasri services unprecedented across other Indian states.

Pointing to past achievements, Rajini noted that the previous YSRCP government had significantly expanded healthcare services, introducing schemes like Arogyasri Aasara and the Family Doctor initiative. As strikes by both network and PHC doctors persist due to administrative neglect, the public's plight intensifies amid government confusion over its healthcare model, vacillating between insurance and hybrid approaches.

