Geert Wilders Halts Campaign Over Security Concerns

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders has suspended his campaign activities in response to a possible security threat. The announcement came after the Dutch national anti-terrorism agency, NCTV, confirmed Wilders had been identified as a potential target by a group planning attacks on political figures, including Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.

The NCTV reported no further threat from the group after Belgian police intervened, arresting two suspects believed to be behind the planned attacks. However, Wilders—a prominent anti-Islam figure who has spent over two decades under tight security due to threats from Islamist groups—expressed unease over the situation, prompting him to pause his campaign.

Wilders, known for his populist and anti-immigration stance, has significantly influenced Dutch politics, winning a substantial victory in the last election. The recent threat has interrupted his plans to participate in pivotal debates leading up to the October 29 vote.

