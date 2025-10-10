Uttarakhand's Nine-Point Policy: A Step Towards Sustainable Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his administration's dedication to sustainable development by introducing a nine-point policy on Friday. This initiative aims to harmonize economic growth with environmental sustainability in the region.

Addressing attendees at the 24th annual conference of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (IASSI) held at Doon University, Dhami emphasized the government's resolve to meet sustainable development goals. He assured that efforts are ongoing to maintain economic, social, and environmental stability in Uttarakhand.

The conference attracted over 400 delegates from across the nation who are focusing on discussions surrounding sustainable development, climate resilience, and livelihood security, emphasizing the unique challenges facing the Himalayan regions.

