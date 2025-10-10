Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Nine-Point Policy: A Step Towards Sustainable Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced a nine-point policy aimed at balancing economic growth and environmental sustainability. The announcement was made at the IASSI conference, where over 400 delegates are discussing sustainable development, climate resilience, and livelihood security in the Himalayan context.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his administration's dedication to sustainable development by introducing a nine-point policy on Friday. This initiative aims to harmonize economic growth with environmental sustainability in the region.

Addressing attendees at the 24th annual conference of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (IASSI) held at Doon University, Dhami emphasized the government's resolve to meet sustainable development goals. He assured that efforts are ongoing to maintain economic, social, and environmental stability in Uttarakhand.

The conference attracted over 400 delegates from across the nation who are focusing on discussions surrounding sustainable development, climate resilience, and livelihood security, emphasizing the unique challenges facing the Himalayan regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

