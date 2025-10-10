Layoffs Amidst Government Shutdown: A Closer Look

Federal workers began receiving layoff notices on Friday as the government shutdown continues to impact operations nationwide. The White House budget office confirmed the layoffs, citing 'substantial' reductions within its workforce.

Health agencies, particularly, have seen a significant number of layoffs. The Department of Health and Human Services reported that approximately 41% of its 78,000 workers have been furloughed, with others working unpaid. The shutdown stems from a political impasse as the Trump administration targets what it calls 'Democrat agencies' in its string of budget freezes and layoffs.

Efforts to address the issue legally are underway, with labor unions contesting the layoffs citing their illegality during government shutdowns. A judge will hear the case on October 16, as the nation waits for resolution amidst rising tensions and economic impact.

