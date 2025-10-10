Left Menu

Layoffs Amidst Government Shutdown: A Closer Look

During the U.S. government shutdown, Trump's administration starts laying off federal workers, notably in health agencies. Amidst political tensions, $28 billion in infrastructure funding is frozen. The half of Health and Human Services staff face unemployment, even as some work without pay. Legal battles are anticipated.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal workers began receiving layoff notices on Friday as the government shutdown continues to impact operations nationwide. The White House budget office confirmed the layoffs, citing 'substantial' reductions within its workforce.

Health agencies, particularly, have seen a significant number of layoffs. The Department of Health and Human Services reported that approximately 41% of its 78,000 workers have been furloughed, with others working unpaid. The shutdown stems from a political impasse as the Trump administration targets what it calls 'Democrat agencies' in its string of budget freezes and layoffs.

Efforts to address the issue legally are underway, with labor unions contesting the layoffs citing their illegality during government shutdowns. A judge will hear the case on October 16, as the nation waits for resolution amidst rising tensions and economic impact.

