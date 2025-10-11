Left Menu

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

The White House announced substantial layoffs across the federal workforce as President Trump enacts job cuts as part of a downsizing campaign amid the government shutdown. Approximately 300,000 federal workers face job losses, which primarily target 'Democrat agencies.' Labor unions are challenging the legality of these layoffs.

11-10-2025
On Friday, the White House announced significant layoffs across various federal agencies as part of President Donald Trump's broader initiative to reduce the federal workforce amid a prolonged government shutdown.

The layoffs, affecting approximately 300,000 workers, have already commenced at the Treasury Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, among others. Spokespeople have dubbed these reductions as 'substantial,' aligning with Trump's commitment to downsizing 'Democrat agencies.'

The administration's decision comes amid a political standoff, with Democrats in Congress withholding necessary votes for a Senate funding bill while labor unions contest the legality of the layoffs in court.

