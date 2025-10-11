White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

On Friday, the White House announced significant layoffs across various federal agencies as part of President Donald Trump's broader initiative to reduce the federal workforce amid a prolonged government shutdown.

The layoffs, affecting approximately 300,000 workers, have already commenced at the Treasury Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, among others. Spokespeople have dubbed these reductions as 'substantial,' aligning with Trump's commitment to downsizing 'Democrat agencies.'

The administration's decision comes amid a political standoff, with Democrats in Congress withholding necessary votes for a Senate funding bill while labor unions contest the legality of the layoffs in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)