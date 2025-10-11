White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize
The White House expressed discontent towards the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for overlooking Trump's contributions to global peace. Despite Trump's claims of impactful peace deals, the Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, for her contributions to democratic rights in Venezuela.
- Country:
- United States
The White House has criticized the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for allegedly ignoring President Trump's efforts in promoting global peace. The administration has accused the Committee of allowing politics to overshadow notable achievements in peace, particularly Trump's claimed successes in reducing tensions between nations like India and Pakistan.
The White House Director of Communications, Steven Cheung, took to social media to express disappointment hours after the 2025 Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Cheung reiterated Trump's commitment to humanitarian causes, asserting that Trump would continue his efforts to broker peace deals and resolve conflicts around the world.
Additionally, Trump acknowledged Russian President Vladimir Putin's praise of his peace efforts in a social media post. In response to reporters, Putin commended Trump for his work in resolving longstanding international crises. Meanwhile, Machado dedicated her award to Trump for his significant support of Venezuela's quest for democracy.
ALSO READ
The White House's Backlash Against the Nobel Committee's Decision
Courage Under Siege: Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win
Venezuelan Champion Maria Corina Machado Awarded Nobel Peace Prize
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize