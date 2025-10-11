White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize

The White House has criticized the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for allegedly ignoring President Trump's efforts in promoting global peace. The administration has accused the Committee of allowing politics to overshadow notable achievements in peace, particularly Trump's claimed successes in reducing tensions between nations like India and Pakistan.

The White House Director of Communications, Steven Cheung, took to social media to express disappointment hours after the 2025 Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Cheung reiterated Trump's commitment to humanitarian causes, asserting that Trump would continue his efforts to broker peace deals and resolve conflicts around the world.

Additionally, Trump acknowledged Russian President Vladimir Putin's praise of his peace efforts in a social media post. In response to reporters, Putin commended Trump for his work in resolving longstanding international crises. Meanwhile, Machado dedicated her award to Trump for his significant support of Venezuela's quest for democracy.