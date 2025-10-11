Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Defense Ties with Qatar Amid Loomer's Claims

Far-right activist Laura Loomer criticized the Trump administration for its defense ties with Qatar, falsely claiming the U.S. would provide Qatar with a military base on American soil. The agreement involves Qatar funding a training facility at a U.S. airbase in Idaho for Qatari pilots, supervised by the U.S.

11-10-2025
Controversy arose on Friday when far-right activist Laura Loomer took to social media to criticize the Trump administration over its expanding defense relations with Qatar. Loomer falsely claimed that the Pentagon intended to give Qatar a military base on U.S. soil.

The truth, as articulated by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is notably different, indicating that Qatar would fund a training facility at a U.S. air base in Idaho for its pilots on F-15 fighter jets, with no transfer of base ownership. This move matches standard agreements with other U.S. allies.

Loomer's remarks sparked debate, despite clear denials by U.S. and Qatari officials regarding the establishment of any standalone Qatari base. Her statements, however, resonate with her substantial following and exemplify her influence within the conservative base.

