Kim Jong Un Unveils Powerful Weapons at Military Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased a formidable array of nuclear weapons at a military parade attended by international dignitaries. Among the military might displayed was a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, which North Korea may be gearing up to test in the upcoming weeks.

The nighttime parade marked the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea and underscored Kim's strengthening diplomatic position as well as his unwavering commitment to developing an arsenal capable of threatening the United States and neighboring Asian countries.

The Korean Central News Agency announced the unveiling of the Hwasong-20, touted as North Korea's most potent nuclear strategic weapon yet. The event also featured a variety of missile technologies, while Kim's speech emphasized the evolution of North Korea's military into an "invincible force" to counter threats, although no specific adversaries were mentioned.