Gaza Governance: Tony Blair's Controversial New Role
Tony Blair, known for his peace efforts in Northern Ireland, is set to assist in overseeing governance in postwar Gaza. The proposal for Gaza lacks Palestinian input, echoing past peace process failures, and raises concerns about neglecting Palestinian self-determination rights while focusing on Israel's objectives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Richmond | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:18 IST
Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister, is poised to play a key role in the governance of postwar Gaza, an initiative launched by the Trump administration.
The plan, which lacks detailed Palestinian involvement, has drawn criticism for side-lining Palestinian self-determination in favor of achieving Israel's political goals.
Despite Blair's successful peace efforts in Northern Ireland, critics fear this current proposal mirrors the failed approaches of past Middle East peace processes.
