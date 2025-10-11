Left Menu

Gaza Governance: Tony Blair's Controversial New Role

Tony Blair, known for his peace efforts in Northern Ireland, is set to assist in overseeing governance in postwar Gaza. The proposal for Gaza lacks Palestinian input, echoing past peace process failures, and raises concerns about neglecting Palestinian self-determination rights while focusing on Israel's objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Richmond | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:18 IST
Gaza Governance: Tony Blair's Controversial New Role
Tony Blair
  • Country:
  • United States

Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister, is poised to play a key role in the governance of postwar Gaza, an initiative launched by the Trump administration.

The plan, which lacks detailed Palestinian involvement, has drawn criticism for side-lining Palestinian self-determination in favor of achieving Israel's political goals.

Despite Blair's successful peace efforts in Northern Ireland, critics fear this current proposal mirrors the failed approaches of past Middle East peace processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts as Women Journalists Barred from Afghan Foreign Minister's Press Conference in Delhi

Controversy Erupts as Women Journalists Barred from Afghan Foreign Minister'...

 India
2
Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles

Telangana High Court Stays BC Quota Increase Amid Election Hurdles

 India
3
Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers

 India
4
CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025