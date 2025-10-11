Left Menu

Samajwadi Party's Online Outcry: Facebook's Alleged Suspension of Akhilesh Yadav's Account Sparks Debate

Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account was temporarily suspended and later restored, sparking reactions from the Samajwadi Party. The suspension, which the party attributed to attempts to block dissent, has led to accusations against the ruling BJP for stifling opposition voices in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:51 IST
Samajwadi Party's Online Outcry: Facebook's Alleged Suspension of Akhilesh Yadav's Account Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account, previously suspended, has been restored, according to party sources. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology clarified that Facebook, not the government, was responsible for the account's temporary blockage.

Yadav marked the account's return by commemorating socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary with a post advocating for empowerment of the most oppressed individuals. However, SP leaders voiced concerns over the suspension, suggesting it was an effort to muzzle democratic voices. Deepak Ranjan, an SP spokesperson, confirmed the suspension while seeking accountability for this action.

SP representatives have criticized the BJP government, accusing it of imposing an ''undeclared emergency'' to silence opposition. The suspension was seen as an attack on democratic principles, sparking a broader political debate about freedom of speech in India. The incident highlights tensions between political entities and social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

 India
2
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

 India
3
Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Drama: Restoration After Suspension

Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Drama: Restoration After Suspension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025