Samajwadi Party's Online Outcry: Facebook's Alleged Suspension of Akhilesh Yadav's Account Sparks Debate
Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account was temporarily suspended and later restored, sparking reactions from the Samajwadi Party. The suspension, which the party attributed to attempts to block dissent, has led to accusations against the ruling BJP for stifling opposition voices in India.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account, previously suspended, has been restored, according to party sources. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology clarified that Facebook, not the government, was responsible for the account's temporary blockage.
Yadav marked the account's return by commemorating socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary with a post advocating for empowerment of the most oppressed individuals. However, SP leaders voiced concerns over the suspension, suggesting it was an effort to muzzle democratic voices. Deepak Ranjan, an SP spokesperson, confirmed the suspension while seeking accountability for this action.
SP representatives have criticized the BJP government, accusing it of imposing an ''undeclared emergency'' to silence opposition. The suspension was seen as an attack on democratic principles, sparking a broader political debate about freedom of speech in India. The incident highlights tensions between political entities and social media platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
