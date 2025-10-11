Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Drama: Restoration After Suspension

The official Facebook account of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav was restored after an alleged suspension due to an abusive post. Government claims no involvement in the suspension, which SP leaders argue was an attempt to suppress democratic voices. The suspension sparked accusations against the BJP government.

The official Facebook account of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has been restored following an alleged suspension, party sources revealed on Saturday.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, clarified that the government had 'no role' in the account's temporary block, citing that the suspension followed Facebook's policies after an abusive post appeared.

The incident, which occurred around 6 pm on Friday, prompted SP accusations against the BJP government, claiming an attempt to stifle opposition voices and impose an 'undeclared emergency.' The account, a significant platform for Yadav with over 8 million followers, remains a critical tool for disseminating SP's viewpoints.

