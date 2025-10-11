Left Menu

Arun Kumar's Homecoming: A Political Storm in Bihar

Former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar, once a critic of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, rejoined JD(U) accompanied by supporters. His return is seen as a move to neutralize the influence of Rahul Sharma, another significant political figure from Jehanabad who recently joined RJD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:03 IST
Arun Kumar's Homecoming: A Political Storm in Bihar
Arun Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar has rejoined the JD(U), a party he once criticized vehemently. The move comes after a period of political isolation for Kumar, who left JD(U) amid controversies, including a vow to 'break the ribs' of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Arun Kumar, accompanied by several supporters, was welcomed back into the JD(U) by party dignitaries including working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha. Lalan described the reunion as a catalyst for political activity in the Magadh region, indicating a potential shift in political dynamics.

Kumar's return is perceived as a strategic move by JD(U) to counteract the defection of another upper caste leader from the region, Rahul Sharma, who recently joined the rival RJD. Sharma's exit followed a day after Arun Kumar's induction, adding to the political intrigue surrounding the Jehanabad seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India
2
NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

 India
3
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
4
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025