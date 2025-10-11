Arun Kumar's Homecoming: A Political Storm in Bihar

In a significant political development, former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar has rejoined the JD(U), a party he once criticized vehemently. The move comes after a period of political isolation for Kumar, who left JD(U) amid controversies, including a vow to 'break the ribs' of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Arun Kumar, accompanied by several supporters, was welcomed back into the JD(U) by party dignitaries including working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha. Lalan described the reunion as a catalyst for political activity in the Magadh region, indicating a potential shift in political dynamics.

Kumar's return is perceived as a strategic move by JD(U) to counteract the defection of another upper caste leader from the region, Rahul Sharma, who recently joined the rival RJD. Sharma's exit followed a day after Arun Kumar's induction, adding to the political intrigue surrounding the Jehanabad seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)