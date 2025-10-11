Left Menu

Calls for Restoring J-K Statehood Amid Political Tensions

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary criticizes the BJP government for delaying the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He appeals to the Supreme Court for justice, attributing ongoing issues like unemployment and unregulated daily-wagers to BJP's long-standing governance problems. Choudhary rules out any alliance with BJP, emphasizing NC's governance mandate.

  • India

In a sharp critique of the current administration, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has accused the BJP-led government of insincerity in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, stating that the people have high hopes from the Supreme Court to deliver justice, as it has historically done.

Choudhary, addressing reporters at Bhagwati Nagar, described BJP's actions as 'lollipop politics,' meant to distract from unresolved issues such as unemployment and daily-wager regularisation, which he argues have persisted throughout BJP's 11-year rule in coalition with PDP and under the Lt Governor.

He underscored the importance of the Supreme Court's intervention in the statehood issue, criticizing BJP for allegedly obstructing progress. The deputy chief minister also called for transparency regarding the controversial Rs 28,000 crore industrial package and illegal mining activities.

