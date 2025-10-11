Left Menu

Political Shockwave: Jay Dholakia Joins BJP, Shakes up Odisha By-Election

Jay Dholakia, prospective candidate for the Nuapada bypoll with BJD's backing, surprises everyone by joining BJP. The move, considered a setback for Naveen Patnaik's party, raises questions about political alliances and is seen as a maneuver to fulfill his late father's developmental vision for Nuapada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:38 IST
In a surprising political twist, Jay Dholakia, who was considered a strong contender for the Nuapada assembly by-election under the BJD, has joined the BJP. This unexpected defection is a setback for the Naveen Patnaik-led party, as Dholakia was seen as a promising candidate for the upcoming poll on November 11.

Dholakia is the son of the late Rajendra Dholakia, a respected BJD MLA whose passing necessitated the by-election. Despite having indicated earlier his 'green signal' from Patnaik, Jay's absence from a BJD event in Nuapada raised suspicions. Instead, he publicly aligned with the BJP, challenging the political dynamics in Odisha.

His decision, celebrated by BJP leaders, has stirred speculation of an internal alignment between BJD and BJP. Meanwhile, political opponents, such as state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, claim this move reflects hidden alliances within Odisha's political landscape. The event draws parallels to previous political strategies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

