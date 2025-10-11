Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

In a heated development, activist Rama Kankonkar has accused Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, and Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, of orchestrating an attack against him. Kankonkar, who was assaulted on September 17, stood firm in his allegations while demanding a court-monitored investigation.

The Chief Minister unequivocally denied these claims, asserting that the activist aimed to sensationalize and politicize the issue. Seven individuals have been apprehended in connection with the attack, with Sawant assuring a comprehensive investigation.

The allegations have stirred political circles, prompting Congress leader Girish Chodankar and Goa AAP president Amit Palekar to urge both ministers to resign for the sake of an impartial probe. Calls for a judicial enquiry and CBI involvement have intensified, placing the government under scrutiny.