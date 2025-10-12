Trump's Plan to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that his administration has discovered a means to pay military personnel during the federal government shutdown. To achieve this, Trump has instructed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to utilize available funds.

In a Truth Social post, the president stated, 'I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.' However, Trump did not disclose the funding sources or total amounts, while the Pentagon and White House withheld comments on funding details.

This announcement marks the 11th day of a government shutdown over funding disputes with Democrats, who are advocating for continued healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Trump's post criticized Democrats for allegedly holding the military 'hostage' with the shutdown, pledging cooperation on healthcare in exchange for reopening the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)