Left Menu

Trump's Plan to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump announced he has identified funding to pay troops during the prolonged government shutdown and has directed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to ensure military salaries are paid. The announcement comes amid a stalemate with Democrats who are pushing for healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 00:03 IST
Trump's Plan to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that his administration has discovered a means to pay military personnel during the federal government shutdown. To achieve this, Trump has instructed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to utilize available funds.

In a Truth Social post, the president stated, 'I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.' However, Trump did not disclose the funding sources or total amounts, while the Pentagon and White House withheld comments on funding details.

This announcement marks the 11th day of a government shutdown over funding disputes with Democrats, who are advocating for continued healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Trump's post criticized Democrats for allegedly holding the military 'hostage' with the shutdown, pledging cooperation on healthcare in exchange for reopening the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

 Libya
4
Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025