SBSP to Contest 153 Seats in Bihar: A Standalone Political Move

The SBSP, disappointed over not securing a seat in the NDA for the Bihar polls, announced it will independently contest 153 seats. The decision follows negative feedback from the Bihar BJP regarding SBSP's influence. Talks with other parties, including RJD, were not finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political maneuver, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) announced its intent to contest 153 seats in Bihar, breaking with the NDA coalition due to dissatisfaction over seat allocation. The announcement came after the BJP's Bihar unit provided unfavorable feedback on SBSP's electoral potential.

Speaking in Ballia, SBSP National General Secretary Arvind Rajbhar revealed the party's plans, indicating that despite aligning with the NDA in Uttar Pradesh, SBSP will stand alone in Bihar. The party has been expanding its reach in the region for nearly two decades.

Rajbhar cited unmet expectations of an NDA alliance in Bihar. Declining an offer from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, SBSP remains open to forming new alliances. Bihar's elections, with influential newcomers like the Jan Suraaj Party, promise to reshape the political landscape come November.

