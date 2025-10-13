Legacy Honored: Virbhadra Singh's Statue Unveiled in Himachal

In a ceremonious event that underscored the lasting impact of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, a statue commemorating his legacy was unveiled in Shimla. The event saw the presence of notable figures from the Indian National Congress, with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attending, much to the gratitude of the state's Congress leadership.

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of the state and the attending dignitaries. This event, she noted, was a significant and emotional milestone, vital for the people of Himachal Pradesh, underscoring the community's memories and aspirations tied to Virbhadra Singh's tenure.

Chairperson Sonia Gandhi performed the unveiling, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke fondly about Virbhadra Singh's commitment to the welfare of the state. The event, originally slated for June but postponed due to adverse weather, finally took place, marking a poignant moment of remembrance and honor for the late leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)