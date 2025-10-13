Left Menu

Legacy Honored: Virbhadra Singh's Statue Unveiled in Himachal

The statue of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was unveiled in Shimla, a ceremony attended by prominent Congress figures including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh expressed gratitude to the attendees, marking it a momentous and emotional occasion for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:20 IST
Pratibha Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonious event that underscored the lasting impact of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, a statue commemorating his legacy was unveiled in Shimla. The event saw the presence of notable figures from the Indian National Congress, with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attending, much to the gratitude of the state's Congress leadership.

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of the state and the attending dignitaries. This event, she noted, was a significant and emotional milestone, vital for the people of Himachal Pradesh, underscoring the community's memories and aspirations tied to Virbhadra Singh's tenure.

Chairperson Sonia Gandhi performed the unveiling, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke fondly about Virbhadra Singh's commitment to the welfare of the state. The event, originally slated for June but postponed due to adverse weather, finally took place, marking a poignant moment of remembrance and honor for the late leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

