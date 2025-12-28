Return of Nehru's Legacy: Minister Shekhawat's Plea to Sonia Gandhi

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has publicly called on Sonia Gandhi to return the personal correspondences and documents of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library. He stressed that these historical items belong to the nation rather than any individual.

In a detailed interview, Shekhawat highlighted the establishment and evolution of the Prime Ministers' Museum, which houses a wealth of documents from previous leaders, including a staggering 2.5 crore papers, with 4 lakh attributed to Nehru alone. He emphasized ongoing efforts to digitize and preserve this heritage for future generations.

Shekhawat addressed the controversy surrounding the Aravalli Hills, asserting it was a manufactured political issue. He also outlined the culture ministry's ambitious plans to enhance India's tourism sector and create a world-class museum experience, adhering to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed and heritage-conscious India.

(With inputs from agencies.)