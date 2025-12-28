Return of Nehru's Legacy: Minister Shekhawat's Plea to Sonia Gandhi
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has urged Sonia Gandhi to return Jawaharlal Nehru's documents to the Prime Ministers' Museum. He emphasized their national significance and discussed the digitization and preservation efforts underway at the Ministry of Culture. Shekhawat also addressed the Aravalli Hills controversy and heritage conservation goals.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has publicly called on Sonia Gandhi to return the personal correspondences and documents of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library. He stressed that these historical items belong to the nation rather than any individual.
In a detailed interview, Shekhawat highlighted the establishment and evolution of the Prime Ministers' Museum, which houses a wealth of documents from previous leaders, including a staggering 2.5 crore papers, with 4 lakh attributed to Nehru alone. He emphasized ongoing efforts to digitize and preserve this heritage for future generations.
Shekhawat addressed the controversy surrounding the Aravalli Hills, asserting it was a manufactured political issue. He also outlined the culture ministry's ambitious plans to enhance India's tourism sector and create a world-class museum experience, adhering to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed and heritage-conscious India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Acts to Preserve Aravalli Hills Amid Definition Dispute
Gyanesh Kumar Explores Odisha's Cultural Heritage and Election Process
BJP protecting "mining mafia," alleges Punjab Finance Minister amid Aravalli Hills row
Dhanu Yatra: A Theatrical Extravaganza of Odisha's Cultural Heritage
Aravalli Hills Controversy: Ramesh Accuses Modi Government of Prioritizing Profit Over Preservation