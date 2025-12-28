Left Menu

Return of Nehru's Legacy: Minister Shekhawat's Plea to Sonia Gandhi

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has urged Sonia Gandhi to return Jawaharlal Nehru's documents to the Prime Ministers' Museum. He emphasized their national significance and discussed the digitization and preservation efforts underway at the Ministry of Culture. Shekhawat also addressed the Aravalli Hills controversy and heritage conservation goals.

Updated: 28-12-2025 17:08 IST
Return of Nehru's Legacy: Minister Shekhawat's Plea to Sonia Gandhi
Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has publicly called on Sonia Gandhi to return the personal correspondences and documents of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library. He stressed that these historical items belong to the nation rather than any individual.

In a detailed interview, Shekhawat highlighted the establishment and evolution of the Prime Ministers' Museum, which houses a wealth of documents from previous leaders, including a staggering 2.5 crore papers, with 4 lakh attributed to Nehru alone. He emphasized ongoing efforts to digitize and preserve this heritage for future generations.

Shekhawat addressed the controversy surrounding the Aravalli Hills, asserting it was a manufactured political issue. He also outlined the culture ministry's ambitious plans to enhance India's tourism sector and create a world-class museum experience, adhering to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed and heritage-conscious India.

