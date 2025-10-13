Chugh Blasts Mamata Over Controversial Remark in Durgapur Case
BJP's Tarun Chugh condemned West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for advising against girls going out at night post-Durgapur rape incident. Chugh called her statements insulting, alleging her government fails to ensure women's safety. Meanwhile, arrests continue as Odisha's Women's Commission plans a victim's family visit.
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following her controversial comments in the wake of the Durgapur rape case. Chugh lamented Banerjee's remark about restricting girls from going out at night, describing it as 'painful, unfortunate, and insulting.'
Chugh accused Banerjee's administration of protecting criminals rather than young women, citing his alleged evidence that West Bengal has become the nation's most unsafe state. The political critique comes on the heels of a gang rape of a medical student last Friday.
In development, West Bengal Police have apprehended two more suspects linked to the Durgapur incident. Meanwhile, a delegation from the Odisha State Commission for Women is set to meet the victim's family.
