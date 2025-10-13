BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee for 'Victim Shaming' Remarks

The BJP has launched a new wave of criticism against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of 'victim shaming' after advising female students against venturing out at night. This follows an alleged gang rape incident involving a medical student in Durgapur.

Banerjee's comments, deemed insensitive by opponents, have sparked considerable backlash. She later claimed her remarks were taken out of context. However, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj condemned her, labeling the chief minister's actions as painful and shameful for society.

Swaraj urged Banerjee to cease justifying such incidents and focus on delivering justice to victims. She cited past instances where Banerjee allegedly downplayed rape cases, intensifying the controversy surrounding the state's law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)