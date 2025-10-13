Left Menu

German Chancellor Urges U.S. Role in Ukraine Peace Efforts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for continuous U.S. involvement in ending the Ukraine conflict, hoping President Donald Trump would apply similar Middle Eastern influence. Merz emphasized international unity at a summit in Egypt, asserting that global cooperation can lead to the cessation of war.

Updated: 13-10-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:08 IST
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged for the sustained engagement of the United States in resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, expressing optimism that President Donald Trump might utilize his influence as effectively as he has in the Middle East.

During his speech in Sharm El-Sheikh ahead of a pivotal summit including Trump and other world leaders, Merz highlighted the significance of the meeting in Egypt as evidence that ending the war is achievable through cohesive action by the global community.

Merz's call to action underscores the crucial role of international solidarity in securing peace and stability in war-torn regions.

