Strategic Summit: Balancing Ties Between Giants

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled for a critical summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Nara City, aiming to navigate the delicate balance of regional diplomacy. This comes days after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Seoul seeks stronger ties with both of its influential neighbors.

The summit occurs amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, with Takaichi expected to emphasize the importance of stable trilateral relations with the United States, Japan, and South Korea. Lee emphasized that the China-Japan conflict is not favorable for regional peace, yet remains adamant about not interfering.

High on the summit agenda are business cooperation in artificial intelligence, chips, and easing business travel, as well as intellectual property rights. Historical tensions, such as Japan's colonization of Korea, also remain an underlying issue. South Korea's ban on seafood imports from Fukushima and concerns over North Korea's denuclearization are expected discussion points.

