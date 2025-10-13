Powerful Influence: Miriam Adelson's Role in U.S.-Israel Relations

In an address to Israel's parliament, former President Donald Trump highlighted the substantial impact of mega-donor Miriam Adelson's visits to the White House, alongside her late husband, Sheldon Adelson.

Sheldon, who passed away in 2021, was the force behind the world's largest casino empire and heavily invested in nurturing conservative policies and politicians across the U.S. and Israel. He and his wife were known for significant contributions to Jewish causes and ventures in Israel.

Trump acknowledged the Adelsons' influence on key decisions in his administration, crediting them for shaping pivotal actions like the 2017 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the 2018 U.S. embassy move. Miriam Adelson's involvement was further underscored by her role in urging efforts to recover abducted hostages in 2023. Her extensive philanthropy and contributions to medical research were recognized in 2018 when Trump awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

