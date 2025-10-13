Madagascar Turmoil: President Flees Amid Gen Z Uprisings

In a dramatic turn of events, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has fled the country following a swell of Gen Z-led protests demanding his resignation. The situation in Madagascar emerges as part of a broader pattern of youth-driven unrest across the globe.

The president's exit on a French military aircraft came after key military units defected, aligning themselves with protesters and leaving Rajoelina increasingly isolated in the face of public anger. Demonstrations sparked by water and power shortages quickly escalated into broader critiques of corruption and misrule.

As the country grapples with leadership voids, the Senate has appointed Jean André Ndremanjary to temporarily lead. The protests reflect a larger dissatisfaction among Madagascar's youthful population, where rampant poverty and economic decline persist. At least 22 protest-related deaths have been recorded so far.

