Madagascar Turmoil: President Flees Amid Gen Z Uprisings
Madagascar's President Rajoelina fled the country amid widespread Gen Z-led protests against corruption and mismanagement. The military and gendarmerie defected to join protesters. The Senate appointed Jean André Ndremanjary as interim leader. At least 22 people have died in clashes since protests began over a month ago.
In a dramatic turn of events, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has fled the country following a swell of Gen Z-led protests demanding his resignation. The situation in Madagascar emerges as part of a broader pattern of youth-driven unrest across the globe.
The president's exit on a French military aircraft came after key military units defected, aligning themselves with protesters and leaving Rajoelina increasingly isolated in the face of public anger. Demonstrations sparked by water and power shortages quickly escalated into broader critiques of corruption and misrule.
As the country grapples with leadership voids, the Senate has appointed Jean André Ndremanjary to temporarily lead. The protests reflect a larger dissatisfaction among Madagascar's youthful population, where rampant poverty and economic decline persist. At least 22 protest-related deaths have been recorded so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Currency Waves: Yen Resilience and Euro Pressure Amid Political Unrest
European Shares Dip Amid HSBC Moves and French Political Unrest
Currency Turbulence: Yen Hits Lows, Euro Wavers on Political Unrest
Peru's Political Unrest: Impeachment Looms for President Boluarte
Global Markets Stir Amid Currency Shifts and Political Unrest