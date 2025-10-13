Left Menu

Madagascar Turmoil: President Flees Amid Gen Z Uprisings

Madagascar's President Rajoelina fled the country amid widespread Gen Z-led protests against corruption and mismanagement. The military and gendarmerie defected to join protesters. The Senate appointed Jean André Ndremanjary as interim leader. At least 22 people have died in clashes since protests began over a month ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:20 IST
Madagascar Turmoil: President Flees Amid Gen Z Uprisings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has fled the country following a swell of Gen Z-led protests demanding his resignation. The situation in Madagascar emerges as part of a broader pattern of youth-driven unrest across the globe.

The president's exit on a French military aircraft came after key military units defected, aligning themselves with protesters and leaving Rajoelina increasingly isolated in the face of public anger. Demonstrations sparked by water and power shortages quickly escalated into broader critiques of corruption and misrule.

As the country grapples with leadership voids, the Senate has appointed Jean André Ndremanjary to temporarily lead. The protests reflect a larger dissatisfaction among Madagascar's youthful population, where rampant poverty and economic decline persist. At least 22 protest-related deaths have been recorded so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Mail Delivery: Drones Take Flight in Gadchiroli

Revolutionizing Mail Delivery: Drones Take Flight in Gadchiroli

 India
2
India's Bold Plan to Harness Hydroelectric Power from the Brahmaputra Basin

India's Bold Plan to Harness Hydroelectric Power from the Brahmaputra Basin

 India
3
Aligarh's 'Runaway Bride' Scam Leaves Dozens Duped

Aligarh's 'Runaway Bride' Scam Leaves Dozens Duped

 India
4
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025