Lopez Aliaga’s Bid: From Lima Mayor to Presidential Hopeful Amid Political Turmoil

In a decisive move, Lima's Mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga announced his resignation to pursue a presidential bid in Peru's upcoming April election amidst political chaos. His departure aligns with legal requirements for politicians seeking office, marking his second run at the presidency.

Lopez Aliaga, often recognized by his nickname 'Porky', is uniquely positioned as the sole candidate surpassing single-digit polling numbers in the race. His conservative platform has garnered attention, especially following his Popular Renewal party's sudden withdrawal of support for former President Dina Boluarte.

The political landscape remains volatile, with the regional electoral scene heated by upcoming contests, including neighboring Chile. As Peru copes with frequent presidential turnovers, with three former leaders incarcerated, Lopez Aliaga's candidacy may redefine its political future.

