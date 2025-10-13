Left Menu

Lopez Aliaga’s Bid: From Lima Mayor to Presidential Hopeful Amid Political Turmoil

Rafael Lopez Aliaga, mayor of Lima, is set to resign to run for president in April, amidst Peru's ongoing political upheaval. Known as 'Porky', he is the only candidate polling double digits. His resignation aligns with a law requiring officials to step down six months before elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:26 IST
In a decisive move, Lima's Mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga announced his resignation to pursue a presidential bid in Peru's upcoming April election amidst political chaos. His departure aligns with legal requirements for politicians seeking office, marking his second run at the presidency.

Lopez Aliaga, often recognized by his nickname 'Porky', is uniquely positioned as the sole candidate surpassing single-digit polling numbers in the race. His conservative platform has garnered attention, especially following his Popular Renewal party's sudden withdrawal of support for former President Dina Boluarte.

The political landscape remains volatile, with the regional electoral scene heated by upcoming contests, including neighboring Chile. As Peru copes with frequent presidential turnovers, with three former leaders incarcerated, Lopez Aliaga's candidacy may redefine its political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

