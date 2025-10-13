Sarkozy's Unprecedented Prison Sentence: A Turning Point in French Politics

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to begin a five-year prison term next week in Paris, following a conviction for criminal conspiracy related to his 2007 electoral campaign.

The sentence, reported by RTL, pertains to attempts at fundraising from Libya. Sarkozy, who maintains his innocence, will reportedly be incarcerated at Paris' Sante prison starting October 21. Neither Sarkozy's lawyers nor the Paris financial prosecutor's office have confirmed this report.

This marks Sarkozy's third fraud-related conviction and represents a dramatic fall from grace for the politician who led France from 2007 to 2012. The ruling, citing the case's 'exceptional seriousness,' reflects the ongoing legal challenges of the former conservative leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)