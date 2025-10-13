PTI Faces Legal Hurdles in New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Oath-Taking
Imran Khan's PTI faces a delay in the oath-taking of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's newly-elected Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi. The Peshawar High Court awaits the governor's opinion on administering the oath following a petition from PTI. The court will act once the governor responds.
Peshawar High Court has withheld immediate relief for Imran Khan's PTI regarding the oath-taking of newly-elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, pending the governor's opinion by Tuesday.
Filed by PTI, the petition stresses the absence of a provincial government and urges the court to facilitate the oath. PTI claims that the province has lacked leadership since Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation.
Chief Justice S M Attique highlighted the necessity of the governor's response before further action. Afridi won the election amidst an opposition walkout, securing 90 out of 145 votes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
