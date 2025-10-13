Left Menu

PTI Faces Legal Hurdles in New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Oath-Taking

Imran Khan's PTI faces a delay in the oath-taking of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's newly-elected Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi. The Peshawar High Court awaits the governor's opinion on administering the oath following a petition from PTI. The court will act once the governor responds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:06 IST
PTI Faces Legal Hurdles in New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Oath-Taking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Peshawar High Court has withheld immediate relief for Imran Khan's PTI regarding the oath-taking of newly-elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, pending the governor's opinion by Tuesday.

Filed by PTI, the petition stresses the absence of a provincial government and urges the court to facilitate the oath. PTI claims that the province has lacked leadership since Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation.

Chief Justice S M Attique highlighted the necessity of the governor's response before further action. Afridi won the election amidst an opposition walkout, securing 90 out of 145 votes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025