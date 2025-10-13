Political Storm Over IPS Officer's Tragic Suicide
Opposition leaders intensified their attacks on the Haryana government following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Accusations of harassment by senior officers add fuel to the political fire as the officer's family demands action. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case.
The political turmoil in Haryana escalates as opposition leaders sharpen their critique against the state government following the tragic suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.
Allegations of harassment and discrimination by senior police officials have emerged, with Kumar's wife formally accusing them in a police complaint. The officer's final note highlights caste-based discrimination and harassment by high-ranking individuals, exacerbating the crisis.
The Haryana government faces pressure as prominent political figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, rally in support of the bereaved family, demanding swift justice.
