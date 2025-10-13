Political Storm Over IPS Officer's Tragic Suicide

The political turmoil in Haryana escalates as opposition leaders sharpen their critique against the state government following the tragic suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Allegations of harassment and discrimination by senior police officials have emerged, with Kumar's wife formally accusing them in a police complaint. The officer's final note highlights caste-based discrimination and harassment by high-ranking individuals, exacerbating the crisis.

The Haryana government faces pressure as prominent political figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, rally in support of the bereaved family, demanding swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)