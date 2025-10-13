Prajna Pravah's Nandakumar Lauds Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's Lasting Influence

J. Nandakumar, a key figure in Prajna Pravah, emphasized that the Union government is actively implementing the ideas of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Mookerjee's contributions and ideologies remain a source of inspiration, Nandakumar noted during a lecture series in Kerala marking the 125th birth anniversary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder.

The lecture series has not been free of controversy, with the Kerala government criticizing Governor Rajendra Arlekar for allegedly using the Raj Bhavan to promote RSS views. It was in this contentious backdrop that Nandakumar referenced a past address by Mookerjee, advocating for the Citizenship Amendment Act seen through his ideological lens.

Highlighting Mookerjee's beliefs, Nandakumar asserted that cultural nationalism was central to Mookerjee's vision, influencing current policies like the National Education Policy and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The state's governing Left party has accused the series of pushing a Sangh Parivar agenda.

