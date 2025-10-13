Left Menu

Prajna Pravah's Nandakumar Lauds Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's Lasting Influence

J. Nandakumar praised the implementation of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's policies under the Union government, stating that Mookerjee's work continues to inspire. During a lecture series commemorating Mookerjee, Nandakumar highlighted the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Education Policy, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat as reflections of Mookerjee's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:32 IST
Prajna Pravah's Nandakumar Lauds Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's Lasting Influence
  • Country:
  • India

J. Nandakumar, a key figure in Prajna Pravah, emphasized that the Union government is actively implementing the ideas of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Mookerjee's contributions and ideologies remain a source of inspiration, Nandakumar noted during a lecture series in Kerala marking the 125th birth anniversary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder.

The lecture series has not been free of controversy, with the Kerala government criticizing Governor Rajendra Arlekar for allegedly using the Raj Bhavan to promote RSS views. It was in this contentious backdrop that Nandakumar referenced a past address by Mookerjee, advocating for the Citizenship Amendment Act seen through his ideological lens.

Highlighting Mookerjee's beliefs, Nandakumar asserted that cultural nationalism was central to Mookerjee's vision, influencing current policies like the National Education Policy and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The state's governing Left party has accused the series of pushing a Sangh Parivar agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025