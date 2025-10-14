Left Menu

Monumental Middle East Peace Accord: Hostages Freed, Hope Renewed

In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of 20 hostages held by Hamas as part of President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. The agreement, celebrated at a peace summit in Egypt, is hailed as a step toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the release of 20 hostages held by Hamas, a key component of US President Donald Trump's ambitious Gaza peace plan. After over two years of captivity, these hostages are now home.

Global leaders, including President Trump, gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for a peace summit that coincided with the ceasefire deal, hailed as a breakthrough for regional stability. Modi reiterated India's backing for a two-state solution and praised Egypt and Qatar for their roles in the process.

The peace plan envisions a deradicalised Gaza transformed into a terror-free zone, aiming to avert previous conflicts. Modi and other world leaders hold high hopes for a brighter Middle East future, underscoring the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

