Fragile Ceasefire: A Prelude to Peace in Gaza?

Israel and Hamas progress with a tenuous Gaza ceasefire by exchanging hostages and prisoners, potentially ending a brutal two-year conflict. Challenges include Hamas disarming and the future governance of Gaza. The US-brokered deal, while celebrated, leaves crucial issues unresolved, affecting Israeli-Palestinian and regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

Israel and Hamas have initiated an essential first phase of a tentative Gaza ceasefire by exchanging hostages and prisoners, which some hope could signal an end to the devastating two-year conflict in the region.

Critical issues remain unresolved, including the disarmament of Hamas and governance of Gaza — questions that highlight the fragility of the ceasefire and the complexities surrounding the idea of Palestinian statehood.

In Israel, the release of hostages was met with widespread elation, bringing closure to many. Meanwhile, in Gaza, there were celebrations over the prisoners' return amid the lingering challenges of rebuilding a war-ravaged territory.

