Fragile Ceasefire: A Prelude to Peace in Gaza?
Israel and Hamas progress with a tenuous Gaza ceasefire by exchanging hostages and prisoners, potentially ending a brutal two-year conflict. Challenges include Hamas disarming and the future governance of Gaza. The US-brokered deal, while celebrated, leaves crucial issues unresolved, affecting Israeli-Palestinian and regional dynamics.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel and Hamas have initiated an essential first phase of a tentative Gaza ceasefire by exchanging hostages and prisoners, which some hope could signal an end to the devastating two-year conflict in the region.
Critical issues remain unresolved, including the disarmament of Hamas and governance of Gaza — questions that highlight the fragility of the ceasefire and the complexities surrounding the idea of Palestinian statehood.
In Israel, the release of hostages was met with widespread elation, bringing closure to many. Meanwhile, in Gaza, there were celebrations over the prisoners' return amid the lingering challenges of rebuilding a war-ravaged territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- prisoners
- hostages
- US-brokered
- conflict
- Palestinian
- Netanyahu
ALSO READ
Peace Deal Ushers a New Era: Hostages Released Amid Ceasefire
Ceasefire Triumph: Hostages Freed and Hopes for Middle East Peace Soar
Emotional Reunions Amidst Ceasefire: Former Hostages Free
Monumental Middle East Peace Accord: Hostages Freed, Hope Renewed
Pioneering Tribal Pride Day: MP Releases Prisoners for Good Conduct