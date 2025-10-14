Cuban Dissident José Daniel Ferrer Finds Refuge in the US

José Daniel Ferrer, a noted Cuban dissident, has been exiled to the United States. This decision came at the behest of the US government, confirmed both by US and Cuban authorities.

Ferrer, 55, departed from Santiago in eastern Cuba for Florida, as indicated by Alejandro García, the Cuban Foreign Ministry's director of bilateral relations. He had accepted this move following years of advocacy for his release by American officials.

Ferrer, who was recognized worldwide for his opposition activities, had endured substantial hardships, including alleged torture and threats. His exit represents a significant development in the ongoing political tensions between Cuba and the United States.

