Madagascar's Power Struggle: Political Turmoil and Military Rebellion

In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina announced he had fled the nation amid mounting threats to his life, following a significant military rebellion. This proclamation was made via a televised speech delivered from an undisclosed location late Monday.

The recent unrest has its roots in Gen Z-led protests opposing ongoing water and electricity outages, evolving into widespread discontent with Rajoelina's government. The pivotal moment arrived when Madagascar's elite CAPSAT military unit aligned with protesters, opposing the current administration and refusing to recognize its authority. Rajoelina labeled this as an illegal coup attempt.

The political landscape remains volatile, with international bodies such as the African Union and the United Nations urging peace and restraint. Meanwhile, the ongoing instability has prompted foreign entities, including the US Embassy, to issue safety advisories to their citizens. This turbulence marks the most significant challenge to Rajoelina's leadership since his rise to power following the 2009 coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)