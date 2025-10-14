Left Menu

Mookerjee's Legacy: Inspiration Behind India's Modern Policies?

J Nandakumar emphasized that the union government is implementing Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's vision, citing inspirations like the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Education Policy. His comments sparked debate at a Kerala lecture series, seen by some as an RSS propaganda platform, reflecting India's complex cultural and political ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 09:36 IST
Mookerjee's Legacy: Inspiration Behind India's Modern Policies?
  • Country:
  • India

RSS ideologue J Nandakumar recently asserted that the union government is enacting the ideologies of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. His thoughts and policies have continued to inspire modern governance, according to Nandakumar, who spoke at a lecture series commemorating Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

This event, however, drew criticism from the Kerala government, which accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of using the constitutional premises to promote RSS ideologies. The first lecture in this series was delivered by renowned speaker S Gurumurthy, indicating a controversial sequence of events at the Raj Bhavan.

Quoting Mookerjee's past remarks, Nandakumar advocated for the current Citizenship Amendment Act, aligning it with Mookerjee's stance on cultural nationalism and self-reliance through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Left party has criticized the series as a public platform for Sangh Parivar's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India
2
Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

 India
3
Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025