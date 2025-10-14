Mookerjee's Legacy: Inspiration Behind India's Modern Policies?

RSS ideologue J Nandakumar recently asserted that the union government is enacting the ideologies of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. His thoughts and policies have continued to inspire modern governance, according to Nandakumar, who spoke at a lecture series commemorating Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

This event, however, drew criticism from the Kerala government, which accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of using the constitutional premises to promote RSS ideologies. The first lecture in this series was delivered by renowned speaker S Gurumurthy, indicating a controversial sequence of events at the Raj Bhavan.

Quoting Mookerjee's past remarks, Nandakumar advocated for the current Citizenship Amendment Act, aligning it with Mookerjee's stance on cultural nationalism and self-reliance through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Left party has criticized the series as a public platform for Sangh Parivar's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)