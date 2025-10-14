ECI Mandates Pre-Certification for Political Ads Ahead of Key Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a significant step by mandating that all political parties and candidates secure pre-certification for their advertisements from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). This directive comes ahead of the crucial Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections in eight constituencies spanning six States and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Bihar's voters will cast their ballots in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the vote counting slated for November 14. The bye-elections across seven states and Union Territories will coincide with Bihar's second phase on November 11, and results will be announced on the same day as Bihar's.

An official statement from the ECI underscores the imperative for every registered national and state political entity, along with all contesting candidates, to submit applications to the MCMC for pre-certification of all political advertisements intended for electronic media, including social media platforms, prior to their release. The MCMCs have been set up at both the State and District levels to ensure adherence to prescribed guidelines. Without clearance from the respective MCMC, political adverts cannot be published on internet-based media platforms. These committees are also tasked with the critical role of monitoring for suspected paid news within the media landscape, with the authority to undertake requisite actions as necessary, according to the ECI.

Recognizing the escalating influence of social media in election campaigns, the ECI has further instructed candidates to disclose their official social media accounts at the time of nomination filing. In alignment with the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Supreme Court's directives, political entities are obligated to report the campaign expenditures on internet-based advertising, encompassing social media ads, within 75 days following the elections' conclusion. Such financial disclosures are expected to detail expenses related to payments to internet firms, content creation, and costs involved in managing the social media accounts.