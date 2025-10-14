Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Mourns Karur Stampede, Gears Up for Political Showdown

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly passed a condolence resolution over the Karur stampede, expressing sorrow and solidarity with the victims' families. The assembly also paid tribute to deceased veteran leaders and is preparing for a potential AIADMK protest if a motion regarding the incident isn't accepted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Mourns Karur Stampede, Gears Up for Political Showdown
Tamil Nadu legislative assembly (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly commenced a special session with a condolence resolution for the Karur stampede victims, expressing heartfelt condolences and solidarity with their families. The stampede, which claimed 41 lives, has sparked significant political discourse and action in the assembly.

Homage was also paid to eight former legislators and notable leaders like VS Achuthanandan and Shibu Soren. The assembly observed moments of silence and witnessed speeches recalling the dedicated service of the departed to the state's welfare.

Amid these proceedings, AIADMK has posed a warning of protest should a calling attention motion related to the stampede be ignored. In parallel, a Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the incident has been well-received, with an SIT led by retired Justice Rastogi appointed for investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror headquarters, their training centres, launch pads: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror headquarters, their trai...

 India
2
Pound Slides on Slower Wage Growth: Rate Cut Speculations Rise

Pound Slides on Slower Wage Growth: Rate Cut Speculations Rise

 Global
3
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
4
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025