Tamil Nadu Assembly Mourns Karur Stampede, Gears Up for Political Showdown

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly commenced a special session with a condolence resolution for the Karur stampede victims, expressing heartfelt condolences and solidarity with their families. The stampede, which claimed 41 lives, has sparked significant political discourse and action in the assembly.

Homage was also paid to eight former legislators and notable leaders like VS Achuthanandan and Shibu Soren. The assembly observed moments of silence and witnessed speeches recalling the dedicated service of the departed to the state's welfare.

Amid these proceedings, AIADMK has posed a warning of protest should a calling attention motion related to the stampede be ignored. In parallel, a Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the incident has been well-received, with an SIT led by retired Justice Rastogi appointed for investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)