Congress Calls Out Kerala Police Over Explosive Allegations

The Congress in Kerala has criticized the state police after a case was registered against its activists for allegedly hurling explosives during a confrontation with police in Perambra. The incident resulted in injuries to MP Shafi Parambil and has sparked statewide protests from Congress and UDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Congress has vehemently criticized the state police following the registration of a case against its members on charges of throwing explosives during a violent clash with law enforcement.

This confrontation occurred in Perambra and involved Congress-led UDF activists and police officers, resulting in injuries to MP Shafi Parambil. The clash has incited statewide protests from the Congress and UDF, with the party demanding accountability and action against police misconduct.

District Congress Committee President K Praveen Kumar accused the police of goondaism and called for a thorough investigation. The police, meanwhile, have registered a case citing unlawful assembly but face mounting pressure from the Congress for their alleged role in the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

