Congress Calls Out Kerala Police Over Explosive Allegations

The Kerala Congress has vehemently criticized the state police following the registration of a case against its members on charges of throwing explosives during a violent clash with law enforcement.

This confrontation occurred in Perambra and involved Congress-led UDF activists and police officers, resulting in injuries to MP Shafi Parambil. The clash has incited statewide protests from the Congress and UDF, with the party demanding accountability and action against police misconduct.

District Congress Committee President K Praveen Kumar accused the police of goondaism and called for a thorough investigation. The police, meanwhile, have registered a case citing unlawful assembly but face mounting pressure from the Congress for their alleged role in the violence.

