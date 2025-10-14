Left Menu

Operation Sindoor 2.0: A Deadlier Response Awaiting Pakistan

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar warns that Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be a more powerful response to potential Pahalgam-type attacks from Pakistan. Citing Pakistan's continued 'bleed India' policy, he stresses the Indian Army's readiness to counter such threats with increased support from ex-servicemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:27 IST
Operation Sindoor 2.0: A Deadlier Response Awaiting Pakistan
  • India

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the Western Army commander, issued a stern warning on Tuesday, emphasizing that Pakistan lacks the capacity to engage in a war with India. However, he noted the possibility of Pakistan attempting Pahalgam-type attacks again, triggering a deadlier response through Operation Sindoor 2.0.

The commander highlighted Pakistan's persistent strategy of 'bleeding India through a thousand cuts' and reaffirmed the Indian Army's preparedness to counter these threats. 'The action we will take this time will be deadlier than the past,' Lt Gen Katiyar assured reporters, underscoring the Army's robust measures.

Speaking to ex-servicemen, Katiyar reiterated the necessity of being prepared against Pakistan's potential aggression, citing past successes in damaging Pakistani posts and air bases. He appealed to veterans for their support in fortifying the Army's efforts against any future mischief from Pakistan.

