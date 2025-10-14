Left Menu

Trump's Unsettling Endorsement: A Diplomatic Dilemma for India

The Congress party criticizes US President Trump's favorable stance towards Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, raising concerns over the impact on India-US relations. Despite Prime Minister Modi’s attempts to strengthen ties, Trump’s praise for Munir signifies a diplomatic failure for India, weakening its global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:28 IST
Trump's Unsettling Endorsement: A Diplomatic Dilemma for India
Trump
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has expressed strong disapproval of US President Donald Trump's praise for Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, arguing that it sends a negative message to India. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to maintain a friendly relationship with Trump, the latter's comments have sparked outrage.

Questions have emerged about the nature of the friendship between Modi and Trump. Congress leaders, like Jairam Ramesh, challenged Modi's diplomatic approach, pointing out past instances where Trump openly admired Munir, a figure linked to anti-India activities. This situation raises concerns about India's global diplomacy.

The controversy intensified when Trump extolled Munir during an international summit, even after India had conducted military operations in response to terror attacks. As Modi faces critique over his foreign policy, this incident underscores the need for India to assert its diplomatic stance more firmly on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

 India
2
Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

 Pakistan
3
UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

 Ukraine
4
IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025