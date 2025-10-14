Trump's Unsettling Endorsement: A Diplomatic Dilemma for India

The Congress party has expressed strong disapproval of US President Donald Trump's praise for Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, arguing that it sends a negative message to India. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to maintain a friendly relationship with Trump, the latter's comments have sparked outrage.

Questions have emerged about the nature of the friendship between Modi and Trump. Congress leaders, like Jairam Ramesh, challenged Modi's diplomatic approach, pointing out past instances where Trump openly admired Munir, a figure linked to anti-India activities. This situation raises concerns about India's global diplomacy.

The controversy intensified when Trump extolled Munir during an international summit, even after India had conducted military operations in response to terror attacks. As Modi faces critique over his foreign policy, this incident underscores the need for India to assert its diplomatic stance more firmly on the world stage.

