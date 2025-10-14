France's Political Crossroads: Lecornu's Bid to Stabilize

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu addressed his new Cabinet, emphasizing that while France faces a political crisis, it hasn't escalated into a regime crisis, according to government spokesperson Maud Bregeon.

Lecornu reassured that the government is poised to act decisively, but will proceed cautiously and avoid rash decisions.

He plans to present his budget outline to parliament, seeking Socialist backing to avert a damaging no-confidence vote that would deepen France's political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)