Pakistan's Commitment to Palestinian Statehood: A Landmark Moment in Middle East Policy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders. This declaration came as he left the historic Gaza peace summit held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

During his address, the Prime Minister stressed the urgent need to end the violence against Gaza, aligning with other nations to prioritize peace and stability in the region. He further expressed gratitude to U.S. President Trump for playing a crucial role in advancing the peace process.

Recognizing the impact of the summit, PM Shehbaz lauded President Trump for his diplomatic efforts and proposed his name for the Nobel Peace Prize, underscoring the significance of these developments for the Middle East.

