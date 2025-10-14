Pakistan's Commitment to Palestinian Statehood: A Landmark Moment in Middle East Policy
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders during a notable appearance at the Gaza peace summit in Egypt. He emphasized the need to halt the conflict in Gaza and praised President Trump for facilitating peace talks, even suggesting him for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders. This declaration came as he left the historic Gaza peace summit held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.
During his address, the Prime Minister stressed the urgent need to end the violence against Gaza, aligning with other nations to prioritize peace and stability in the region. He further expressed gratitude to U.S. President Trump for playing a crucial role in advancing the peace process.
Recognizing the impact of the summit, PM Shehbaz lauded President Trump for his diplomatic efforts and proposed his name for the Nobel Peace Prize, underscoring the significance of these developments for the Middle East.
