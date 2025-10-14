ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

The ANO party, led by Andrej Babis, has emerged victorious in the Czech parliamentary elections and is engaged in coalition discussions with two smaller parties. These talks aim to establish a policy agenda, with a focus on domestic issues and a unique standpoint on EU and NATO relations.

Currently, ANO is in negotiations with the right-wing Motorists and the far-right SPD parties, both holding eurosceptic views. With a potential 108 seats out of 200, the coalition seeks to form a majority. However, personnel discussions regarding cabinet posts are postponed for another month.

President Petr Pavel has encouraged a measured approach to forming the new government. ANO is likely to prioritize EU affairs and domestic policies over foreign commitments, marking a shift from the previous administration's approach, notably regarding military support to Ukraine.