ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

Czech election winner ANO, led by Andrej Babis, is negotiating with two small parties to form a coalition government. Babis aims to finalize the policy agenda and coalition agreement before discussing cabinet posts. The coalition seeks to prioritize domestic policies and has diverging EU and NATO views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:56 IST
  • Czechia

The ANO party, led by Andrej Babis, has emerged victorious in the Czech parliamentary elections and is engaged in coalition discussions with two smaller parties. These talks aim to establish a policy agenda, with a focus on domestic issues and a unique standpoint on EU and NATO relations.

Currently, ANO is in negotiations with the right-wing Motorists and the far-right SPD parties, both holding eurosceptic views. With a potential 108 seats out of 200, the coalition seeks to form a majority. However, personnel discussions regarding cabinet posts are postponed for another month.

President Petr Pavel has encouraged a measured approach to forming the new government. ANO is likely to prioritize EU affairs and domestic policies over foreign commitments, marking a shift from the previous administration's approach, notably regarding military support to Ukraine.

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

