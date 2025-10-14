Trump's Strategic Lifeline to Argentina Amid Financial Crisis

President Donald Trump is preparing to meet Argentina's leader, Javier Milei, at the White House following a significant financial agreement aimed at supporting the South American country.

Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a $20-billion currency swap between the U.S. and Argentina's central bank. This marks an unusual intervention by the Trump administration, which typically avoids major international engagements.

The financial aid has sparked domestic controversy, with many U.S. lawmakers and farmers criticizing Trump's foreign priorities amid internal economic struggles. Despite this, the support could bolster Milei's political standing during a turbulent period.

(With inputs from agencies.)